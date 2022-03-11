Canaccord Genuity Group Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$200.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$188.14.

Shares of WSP stock traded down C$3.19 on Friday, hitting C$165.46. 136,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$115.25 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The stock has a market cap of C$19.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$166.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 48,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$8,584,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,165,861.68. Insiders sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 over the last ninety days.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

