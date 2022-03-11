Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 299.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Greenlane by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,468 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Greenlane by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

