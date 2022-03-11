Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.82 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.54.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.75.

CM opened at C$159.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$122.69 and a 1-year high of C$167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$160.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$151.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,957.32. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Insiders have sold a total of 75,464 shares of company stock worth $11,155,629 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

