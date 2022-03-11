Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.70 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 643.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

