CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.11.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$723.03 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

