Capital Square LLC Sells 779 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.