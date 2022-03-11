Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.37.

CPRI traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $49.32. 2,376,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,575. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Capri by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

