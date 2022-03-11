Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 626.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

