Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. State Street Corp increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 283,506 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

