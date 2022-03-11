Carbon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,002.00 (SWTH)

Carbon (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $22.26 million and $80,002.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046923 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.48 or 0.06605973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.34 or 0.99912755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041821 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,643,835,152 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

