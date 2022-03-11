Card Factory (LON:CARD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $55.56

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 55.56 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 44.15 ($0.58). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 44.15 ($0.58), with a volume of 715,572 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £150.94 million and a PE ratio of -147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.56.

In other news, insider Paul Moody bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($146,750.52).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

