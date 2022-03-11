Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $48.77. 3,317,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

