Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,477,000 after buying an additional 4,118,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,005,000 after buying an additional 983,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 264.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,965,000 after buying an additional 954,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after buying an additional 674,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,515,000 after buying an additional 531,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CDK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. 824,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.03%.

CDK Global Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.