Cardinal Capital Management Raises Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.06% of NETGEAR worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $402,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. 143,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,750. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $45.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $694.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

