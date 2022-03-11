Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

