CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Trading Up 12.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 2,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 191,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on CareMax in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareMax by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.