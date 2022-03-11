CareTech (LON:CTH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $604.57

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.57 ($7.92) and traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.83). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.78), with a volume of 107,332 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.65) target price on shares of CareTech in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 573.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 604.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The firm has a market cap of £755.95 million and a PE ratio of 24.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

