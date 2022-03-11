CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $17.59 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

