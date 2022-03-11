Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$199.00 at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$203.00 to C$199.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$222.18.

CJT opened at C$151.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cargojet has a one year low of C$144.14 and a one year high of C$214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$183.04.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

