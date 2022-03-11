Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $143,099 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

