Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Sells $211,898.75 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CARS opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $995.36 million, a P/E ratio of 143.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Several brokerages have commented on CARS. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 300,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 128,320 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 83,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

