Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Carter’s by 349.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.