Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 138,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,038. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $352.99 million, a PE ratio of 139.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 73,324 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 379,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

