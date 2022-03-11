Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.00. 501,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,799. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.21 million. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

