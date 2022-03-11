Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $83.80 million and $1.01 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00105229 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 84,148,390 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.