CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

CEMEX stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,871,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,307,000 after acquiring an additional 176,376 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in CEMEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,969,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

