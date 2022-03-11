Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Lowered by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Centene by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

In other news, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.