Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

