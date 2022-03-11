Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 802.7% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

