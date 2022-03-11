Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 6,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 174,503 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $47.49.

The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEU. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $636,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 106.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.64 million, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 2.43.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

