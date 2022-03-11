CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CESDF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.