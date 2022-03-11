Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO Sells $72,192.33 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Garrett Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,028.13.

Shares of CKPT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 1,660,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,407. The firm has a market cap of $150.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

CKPT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 424.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 105,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.