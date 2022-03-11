Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $183.00 at Barclays

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

CVX stock opened at $170.82 on Wednesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $332.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

