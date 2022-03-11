Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Chevron stock opened at $170.82 on Friday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

