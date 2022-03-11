CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 497 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.55. 100,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827,601. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

