CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $151.70. 35,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.47 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

