CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $540,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,064,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 143.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 580,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,214,000 after buying an additional 46,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $274.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.91 and its 200 day moving average is $304.85. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.72.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

