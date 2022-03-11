CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 477 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

