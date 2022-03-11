CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,099 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.77. 130,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,582,089. The firm has a market cap of $198.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.