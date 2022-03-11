Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of PLCE opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $7,778,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,915,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Children’s Place by 3,546.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

