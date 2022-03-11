Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.
PLCE stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 596,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $113.50.
In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 816.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,778,000.
About Children’s Place (Get Rating)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Children’s Place (PLCE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.