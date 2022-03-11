Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Get Children's Place alerts:

PLCE stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 596,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 816.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,778,000.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.