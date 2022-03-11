Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CMRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $496.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 967,507 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

