China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
CAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Greenridge Global raised their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.
NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.79.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.