China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

CAAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Greenridge Global raised their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

NASDAQ CAAS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

