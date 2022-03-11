China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.30 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

