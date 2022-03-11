Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 102,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,818. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $19.98.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.
Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
