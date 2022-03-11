Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 102,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,818. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 331,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 227,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 247,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

