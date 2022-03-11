Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $203.21. 48,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,347. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.07 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

