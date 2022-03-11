CIBC Downgrades Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) to Tender

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$36.00. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITP. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$39.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$22.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.04.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

