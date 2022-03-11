CIBC Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$19.76 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.67.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

