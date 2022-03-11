CIBC Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

CHP.UN stock opened at C$15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.76. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.79. The company has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

