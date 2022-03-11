CIBC Trims AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Target Price to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.39.

Shares of ALA opened at C$28.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.16. The stock has a market cap of C$8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$20.35 and a 52 week high of C$29.37.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

